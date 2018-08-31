How well do you know India?

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is organising its second edition of 'Bharat Ko Janiye' quiz.





The 'Bharat Ko Janiye' quiz is being conducted "to motivate overseas Indian youth to enhance their knowledge about India". This quiz is open for PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin), OCIs (Overseas Citizen of India), NRIs (Non-Resident Indian) and Foreign Nationals for participants between 15 to 35 years of age.





The topics for the Bharat Ko Janiye quiz include Indian Art, Indian Democracy, Economy, Geography, Personalities in Music and Dance, Science & Technology, Languages & Literature, Education, Tradition of Indian Crafts, Indian Cinema, and Renowned Personalities.





Lamayuru, Ladakh, India, Chetan Karkhanis, Flickr/sandeepachetan.com travel photography CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 Source: Chetan Karkhanis, Flickr/sandeepachetan.com travel photography CC BY-NC-ND 2.0





The quiz will be organized in four rounds . The first round of the quiz will be executed by the Missions abroad after registration has been done online. The second round will also be conducted online and will be executed by the Ministry of External Affairs. The third and fourth rounds (semi-final and final round) will be organized onsite in New Delhi by the Ministry.





The missions abroad will select the top three contenders in each category by conducting the first round. The top three contenders/participants from the first round of the quiz competition from each category will participate in the second round of the competition which will be conducted online by the Ministry of External Affairs.





Top 10 finalists in each category will then be selected on the basis of marks secured in the second round and they will be invited to participate in the third round (semi-final) and fourth round (finals) in New Delhi. All participants, who are invited for this quiz to New Delhi will get to attend a workshop in New Delhi and participate in a 15-day tour of India called 'Bharat Ko Janiye Yatra' .





'Dancing Shiva' - Bronze statue , Chennai museum Flickr/ Yashima CC BY-SA 2.0 Source: Flickr/ Yashima CC BY-SA 2.0





After this Yatra, the final round will be held in New Delhi and top three winners will be awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.





Head of Consular and Community Welfare Wing at the Indian Consulate in Sydney, Consul S.K. Verma, told SBS Hindi that this is an important initiative to connect with the youth between the ages of 15-35 and to tell them about India.





"The purpose is to make them more aware of the diverse cultures and other aspects of a huge country like India. There is no fees to enter this contest. All those who want to register can go on the Bharat Ko Janiye website, the address for which is www.bharatkojaniye.in . Anyone who is eligible can go and register themselves there."





Consul S.K. Verma also added that while earlier the quiz would be organized for two categories NRIs and PIOs, but this time the Indian Government has opened the quiz for foreign nationals as well.



