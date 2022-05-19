Humara Neta Kaisa Ho: How important is housing affordability for Indian Australians?

' Humara Neta Kaisa Ho! ' meaning, 'How should our leader be?' has been the typical election call in India for ages. The Indian community got together at the SBS Election Exchange and shared their view regarding many key issues.





Praful Jethwa is an active member of the Indian religious and cultural scene in Sydney. He is also a real estate agent.





Praful Jethwa speaks to SBS Hindi at SBS Election Exchange. Source: SBS





He says he would look at many issues during the selection process for new leadership, but housing affordability is one of his top priorities.





"The new leadership should be good at fiscal management. It would also need to keep the interest rate under control to make housing affordable for most members of the society," he says.





He feels the current government has proven itself on both accounts.





Dhiraj Pandey is a Labor party member. He opines differently.





"Legally speaking, in the current market, a buyer or the renter has always been the loser. The incoming regime needs to address this problem," he says.





Dhiraj Pandey at SBS Election Exchange. Source: SBS





Taufeeq Ahmed is a writer, director, actor, and full-time professional.





Taufeeq Ahmed speaks to SBS Hindi at SBS Election Exchange. Source: SBS





He says, "For migrants, the journey from a rental to own house is longer than an average Australian. We need a leadership that invests in filling this gap."





Taufeeq also feels that post-COVID, the new government should further the cultural and arts exchange, especially with India.





