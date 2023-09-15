'My father liked my fusion of santoor with rock genre the most. It was a validation': artist Rahul Sharma

Rahul Sharma Santoor Player_1.jpg

Source: Supplied / Rahul Sharma

Rahul Sharma, the son of santoor maestro Late Shiv Kumar Sharma, is visiting Australia. He has collaborated with Grammy-winning musicians like Kenny G, Richard Clayderman and Electronica group to explore global music and create new fan-based audiences. Listen to this podcast to learn about his melodic journey.

Describing the Santoor and its sound, Rahul Sharma said, “The music is melodic. Santoor is associated with the mountains and waterfalls. The music is beautifully connected to nature I would say.”

Renowned Santoor Player Rahul Sharma during one of his live concerts
He spoke about his attempt at fusion and exploration of world music because the core of Santoor is classical.

He went on to discuss the most important elements when collaborating with other genres of music.
The compositional aspect is an important aspect. It needs to be something that is lasting and connecting
Santoor plater Rahul Sharma
Rahul Sharma has composed music for a few Indian films including ' Mujhse Dosti Karoge', Parampara' and 'Sahibaan'.

He also created the popular tune for the song Kabhi mein Kahoon from the 90s film 'Lamhe'.


