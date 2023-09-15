'My father liked my fusion of santoor with rock genre the most. It was a validation': artist Rahul Sharma

Describing the Santoor and its sound, Rahul Sharma said, “The music is melodic. Santoor is associated with the mountains and waterfalls. The music is beautifully connected to nature I would say.”
He spoke about his attempt at fusion and exploration of world music because the core of Santoor is classical.
Renowned Santoor Player Rahul Sharma during one of his live concerts
He went on to discuss the most important elements when collaborating with other genres of music.
The compositional aspect is an important aspect. It needs to be something that is lasting and connectingSantoor plater Rahul Sharma
Rahul Sharma has composed music for a few Indian films including ' Mujhse Dosti Karoge', Parampara' and 'Sahibaan'.
He also created the popular tune for the song Kabhi mein Kahoon from the 90s film 'Lamhe'.
