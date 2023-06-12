'Time to give back to society': King's Birthday honour for Delhi-born Nishi Puri

Key Points Over 600 Australians have received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in this year's King's Birthday Honours List.

In recognition of her work in the Indian community, Nishi Puri, of Canberra, has been awarded an OAM.

Ms Puri describes her work in the community as her passion as she expresses gratitude for the King's Birthday honour.

In this year's King's Birthday Honours, more than 1,100 Australians have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to society.





Distinguished recipients include politicians, athletes, scientists, veterans, and volunteers.





Announcing honours and awards, Governor-General, David Hurley, said, "Congratulations to the outstanding Australians recognised in today's Honours List. Recipients have made substantial contributions and had a significant impact at the local, national or international level."



Governor-General of Australia, David Hurley. Source: AAP "Notably, for the first time since the Order of Australia was established in 1975, the majority of recipients in the General Division are women. Similarly, there is gender parity or better at the three highest levels in the Order," he added.





Several ACT residents have been recognised in this year's list of Medal of the Order of Australia recipients, the highest recognition of a person's outstanding achievement and contribution to their community.





Driven by a deep sense of giving back to the community





Canberran, Nishi Puri, aged in her 60s now, has been given the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the general category for her service to the Indian community.



Nishi Puri (second from left), received a certificate of appreciation from St Vincent De Paul for serving homeless men. She said that integrating into the community as a well-established migrant was an essential part of her life now and that the journey had been immensely fulfilling.



I know what it's like to be a new immigrant in this country. It was challenging for us to establish here when we immigrated in the 1990s even though we were both qualified. Nishi Puri

"When we first arrived in Sydney, we had to work at check-out points, restaurants to make ends meet. But, within six months, my husband found a good job in Canberra and we landed here," she recalled.



Initially a housewife in India, Ms Puri took up volunteering for an Indian organisation in 2008 and gradually developed a lifestyle of community service.





She said, "I saw that we should give back to the community after we made our mark and established ourselves. The Multicultural Association of Canberra was founded by me, and I joined the GOPIO Canberra Chapter as the president to do community work."



(During) COVID, we raised a lot of money and reached out to Indian international students in Canberra who were impacted by lockdowns. Nishi Puri

According to her, donations are now being used to send non-perishable items to students.



Nishi Puri (R) during a COVID assistance program in Canberra. "When we first arrived here, we faced a lot of challenges, but the Canberra community always supported us, and that is exactly what we want to do now," Ms Puri said.





Her first business venture was opening a child care centre in 2017, and now, she empowers domestic violence victims through employment.



I hope my work will see improved lives and also empower women who need help as migrants. Nishi Puri

A proud moment





"I feel extremely humble with this honour and I wish I never stop working for the community," she said.



LISTEN TO Dr Virendra Kumar Berera recognised in King's Birthday Honours for service to Indian community SBS Hindi 11/06/2023 10:57 Play

Her other volunteer work includes serving meals to the homeless, blood donation camps, workshops for mental health issues, seniors and women and advancing multiculturalism.





"The future holds several goals for me, including the establishment of a multicultural nursing home for seniors in Canberra. And I really wish to see more Indians getting involved in politics and reaching the federal level, as well as better conditions for international students."



