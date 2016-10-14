I want to publish good poetry, says Amardeep Kalia

Available in other languages

Amardeep Kalia, pen name Amar, came to Australia from Punjab, India as an international student in 2006.





Amar was just 19 when he decided to move to Australia to become a qualified Chef.





He started writing as an undergraduate student.





Today, he has written ghazals and poems in both Hindi and Punjabi.





Amar has published in local Indian community magazines/newspapers and presented his poems in Hindi and Punjabi literary events.





Amardeep Kalia Source: Amardeep Kalia





To spread Hindi and Punjabi among Indian community in Australia, he also volunteers as a radio presenter at Plenty valley FM 88.6.





Amar says, “I write because it's my passion. I love to write about social issues, currents affairs and romance.”





“I want to publish good poetry and be known as a Writer,” adds Amar.





To know more about Amardeep Kalia’s journey, writing and style, listen to his conversation with Amit Sarwal in SBS Hindi’s Local Talent Series.



