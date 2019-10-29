ICC aims to fill one of the world’s iconic sporting venues MCG for a women's match

2016 T20 World Cup final was played between England and West Indies at Eden Gardens cricket ground in Kolkata, India. Almost 50 thousand people attended the game. On the same day, Australia competed against West Indies in the finals of Women’s World T20 final. They played before a crowd of about 2-3 thousand people.





Australia is hosting both men’s and women’s T20 world cups next year.





Filling up the seats in the women’s cricket matches has always been a challenge. This time the challenge is more prominent as the apex cricket body has decided to hold the women’s world cup as a stand-alone event.





Source: Vivek Kumar/SBS





The Chief Executive Officer at ICC T20 World Cup 2020 says it was not an easy decision.





“It is great that men and women are sharing the same stage, but we can do much better than that. For that reason, we worked and thought let us play women’s event in its own right,” said Mr Hockley.





Usually, women’s games are played at ovals. However, this time the major matches will be hosted at major stadiums in Sydney and Melbourne. Both the semi-final matches will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground on 5th March 2020. And, the final will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.





(L to R) Sydney Thunders cricketer Arjun Nair, Pakistan's Nida Dar, South Africa's Shabnim Ismail and New Zealand's Rachel Holly Priest. Source: Vivek Kumar/SBS





“This is exciting and inspiring,” says Nida Dar, member of Pakistan’s women’s cricket team.





“The thought of playing in front of so many people is very exciting and inspiring. We are not used to hearing much crowd, and yes, it is very inspiring if someone comes (to watch you play.). If fans come, they inspire you and give you the confidence to make your performance better. I hope to enjoy that feeling.”











For Rachel Holly Priest, this is a significant move as the situation, according to her, was pretty grim when she started her career.





“I think the women’s game, in particular, has really moved a long way since those days. Everyone in that team at that time had a full-time job. There were not as many tours and games. And certainly did not seem to be any thing like WBBL might have a chance to start in those days,” Ms Priest told an audience at the NSW Institute of Sport in Sydney.





Source: Vivek Kumar/SBS





Does playing in a crowded stadium affect the game?





Arguably the fastest woman bowler of the day, South African cricketer Shabnim Ismail says when I start the run-up, I switch off completely.





“I don’t see the crowd or hear the crowd. But, when I go to my fielding position, I wonder where to have all these people come from. So for me, that doesn’t make a difference but obviously to have the fans there supporting you put you in the much better space to perform for the crowd,” Ismail explained.





Tickets are already on sale, and Nick Hockley knows filling up MCG, which boasts a total seating capacity of 100,024, is not an easy task, but he is very hopeful.





“We are looking to see if we can fill the biggest grounds across the country and in concluding at the final where we have the opportunity to set a new world record of the highest attendance at a women’s sporting fixture. ”





Rachel Priest says I am sure we will get some crowd.



