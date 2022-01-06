ICU doctor Avinash Sharma asks community to not lower guard against COVID, urges them to get booster dose

Published 6 January 2022 at 2:58pm, updated 6 January 2022 at 3:04pm
By Sahil Makkar
Source: SBS
Avinash Sharma, an intensive care unit doctor at Liverpool and Campbelltown hospitals in Sydney, advises residents to take the booster shot amidst the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Australia. Dr Sharma says the number of unvaccinated people admitted in ICU is higher than others. He asks people not to be complacent about the disease. Dr Sharma answers all questions on the booster shot in an interview with SBS Hindi.
