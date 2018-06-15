"If an NRI husband does not respond to summons, his property could be confiscated"

Source: Wikipedia Commons/Yogita/CC BY 3.0
Published 15 June 2018 at 7:53pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Indian Government could soon pass a law whereby NRI husbands who desert their wives could have their property in India confiscated. We spoke to Supreme Court Advocate Anita Bafna and Law Lecturer and Family dispute resolution mediator in Australia, Rita Verma on this issue.
