If Pancham da was alive, industry would have been so different ' - Kumar Sanu

Kumar sanu and Sadhna Sargam , the hit singers of 90's are touring Australia.











While talking with Anita Barar, Kumar Sanu said that he still remembers his childhood days and the struggle he had seen. Thats why, he would always lead a simple life.





When asked about his fond memories of working with various various music directors, he chose not to tell. Why?





He said that he wants to share those fond memories exclusively to his stage show audiences.!





But he could not say 'no' to singing for the radio listeners hence he gladly sang a few lines of 'Ek ladki ko dekha'





Remembering Pancham da, he said that if Pancham da was alive, this industry would have been totally different.





He wishes, "Pancham da jaisa heera agar vapas aa jaye"





He said that he misses him and becomes sad thinking that Pancham da couldn't see the success of his last film.











Kumar Sanu and Sadhna Sargam concert in Melbourne is on 31st July'16





