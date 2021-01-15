In conversation with the actor of 'Kaagaz', Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi's new film 'Kagaz' is among the trending films on OTT platforms.





Highlights:

Pankaj Tripathi's new film 'Kaagaz' was recently released.

Actor is known for his work in Gangs of Wasseypur, Newton and Stree among other films.

'Kaagaz' is directed by Satish Kaushik.

He says this is the first time someone offered him a lead role, and he grabbed the opportunity. But, he could relate to the character and loved working with Satish Kaushik.





Pankaj Tripathi Source: Azhar Khan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images





"I am from eastern UP, and my journey as an actor has been no different from the protagonist's, who is trying to prove that he is alive. So I could totally relate to the character," Tripathi told SBS Hindi.





Listen to this entertaining conversation with Pankaj Tripathi:





