SBS Hindi

In conversation with the actor of 'Kaagaz', Pankaj Tripathi

SBS Hindi

Pankaj Tripathi in 'Kaagaz'

Pankaj Tripathi in 'Kaagaz' Source: www.zee5.com/

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 January 2021 at 2:28pm, updated 15 January 2021 at 2:43pm
By Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS

Pankaj Tripathi has rapidly climbed the ladder of popularity, thanks to his brilliant acting in recent films and web series. He is an equally entertaining communicator too. Listen to this conversation and judge for yourself.

Published 15 January 2021 at 2:28pm, updated 15 January 2021 at 2:43pm
By Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Pankaj Tripathi's new film 'Kagaz' is among the trending films on OTT platforms.

Highlights:

Advertisement
  • Pankaj Tripathi's new film 'Kaagaz' was recently released.
  • Actor is known for his work in Gangs of Wasseypur, Newton and Stree among other films.
  • 'Kaagaz' is directed by Satish Kaushik.
He says this is the first time someone offered him a lead role, and he grabbed the opportunity. But, he could relate to the character and loved working with Satish Kaushik.

Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi Source: Azhar Khan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images


"I am from eastern UP, and my journey as an actor has been no different from the protagonist's, who is trying to prove that he is alive. So I could totally relate to the character," Tripathi told SBS Hindi.

Listen to this entertaining conversation with Pankaj Tripathi:

LISTEN TO
In conversation with the actor of 'Kaagaz', Pankaj Tripathi image

In conversation with the actor of 'Kaagaz', Pankaj Tripathi

SBS Hindi

15/01/202111:04


READ MORE

'Community comes first': How this Australian-Indian couple is giving back



READ MORE

In Conversation with the Director of Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi



Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists