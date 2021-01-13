Popularly known as Badkee from the Doordarshan serial, "Hum Log" and for her role in Bareilly Kee Barfi, Seema Pahwa (Bhargava) has directed and written the script for the film "Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi".





It's about the coming together of the extended family at the death of a loved one. What follows though, is not merely tears, but a lot of laughter, snide comments and judgements.





Advertisement

Highlights:

Ramprasad ki Terhavi, "is a slice of life," says Director/Writer Seema Pahwa.

Despite all the differences, blood relatives will ultimately stand by each other.

A film that every viewer can relate to at some point or the other.

Listen to the interview with Seema Pahwa:

LISTEN TO In Conversation with the Director of Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi SBS Hindi 13/01/2021 12:34 Play







An entire film based on the 13 days of the passing away of an elderly musician Ramprasad ji sounds grim, but Seema shares why she chose this topic to depict the roller coaster relationships in a traditional and at the same time partially modernised Indian family.





"When an extended family comes together on the occasion of a wedding, most guests run away after a couple of days, however on the sad death of a family member, the extended family has to necessarily prolong their stay for 12 days till all the rituals are completed."





"Compelled to be under the same roof, provides ample opportunities to express grievances, to complain, to exchange confidences. Many members may have not met each other for a long time but they pick up the threads of the relationship."





The film was completed within a short span of 32 days. The location most of the time is an old decrepit Haveli in Lucknow.





The Director shares that all the actors cast in the film are, "artists." They all lived in the same premises, "there was no grading of accommodation or meals, it was like one huge picnic, we shared a lot of love and laughter which is visible on the screen."





READ MORE David Warner offers tips as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome their baby girl







READ MORE From an engineer to a filmmaker: Ali Sayed is fighting all odds







Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter











