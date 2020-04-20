SBS Hindi

In quarantine Hira Singh Kaoh delighted to be back home in Australia

Hira Singh Kamoh

Published 20 April 2020 at 7:42pm, updated 21 April 2020 at 9:35am
By Kumud Merani
Arrived via a chartered flight from New Delhi, Hira Singh Kamoh has landed in Melbourne and is currently in quarantine in a hotel. He acknowledges the assistance of Jagvinder Singh Virk and his team for facilitating the flights. Mr Kamoh is all praise for the treatment by the Health and Immigration authorities in Melbourne. Staying at the Crown Metropole he is comfortable and well looked after. He just longs to catch up with his family once the quarantine comes to an end.

