India Australia cricket match tickets selling for up to $999 on social media

Published 25 November 2020 at 12:17pm, updated 25 November 2020 at 12:27pm
By Vivek Kumar
Tickets for the forthcoming India Australia cricket matches in Sydney and Canberra are selling on Gumtree for double or three times the price.

As the first match of the India Australia cricket series inches closer, demand for tickets is soaring. However, as supply has already run out officially, many people are resorting to social media and other websites to source tickets at much higher prices. 

Highlights:

  • Tickets for India Australia cricket matches are sold out.
  • Many people are selling their tickets on social media over the stated price.
  • The first One-day international match will be played at the SCG on Nov 27.
     
SBS Hindi has learned that people are selling tickets from $100 to $999 on various social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Facebook groups.

Sydney-based Debdeep Panigrahi bought two tickets for $100 while their original price was $60.

He says he did not have any option.

“I want to watch the match. I tried buying tickets online when the window opened. But, the tickets were sold out in the first minute itself. So what option did I have? If I can get tickets, I would like to buy,” says Mr Panigrahi, an avid cricket fan.

Cricket Australia says five of the six matches in the Dettol ODI and T20 International Series between the Australian and Indian men’s teams have sold out.

“The second and third Dettol ODIs at the SCG and Manuka Oval respectively have been exhausted, while the Manuka Oval T20 INTL and two SCG T20s are sold out,” said the Australian cricket body in a statement.

Gurnam Singh of World Cricket Fans says it is quite normal.

“You know it’s a houseful show when India plays in Australia. Fans wait for these matches eagerly,” said Mr Singh.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both the SCG and Manuka Oval will be at 50 per cent capacity for the series.

Anthony Everard, Cricket Australia’s Executive General Manager of Fan Engagement, said that it showed fans couldn’t wait for the men’s international season to begin.

“The rivalry between the Australian and Indian men’s cricket teams is one of the greatest in international sport, and this series is shaping up as an epic,” Mr Everard said.

“It’s been fantastic to see so much interest in the Dettol ODI and T20I Series, with the high demand starting from yesterday with our pre-sale period offered to the Australian Cricket Family.”

However, this excitement has left many fans disappointed too.

Dr Deepak Rai could not get tickets for himself and his family and he doesn't want to buy overpriced tickets.

“See, I don’t like to buy tickets in black (black market). It is a matter of principle. I tried buying online but could not. Yes, I am disappointed, but that is the way it is,” said Dr Rai.

The first One-day international match will be played at SCG on Nov 27.

India vs Australia schedule

Dettol ODI Series v India

First ODI: November 27, SCG, 2.40 pm AEDT

Second ODI: November 29, SCG, 2.40 pm AEDT

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 2.40 pm AEDT

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India

First T20: December 4, Manuka Oval, 7.10 pm AEDT

Second T20: December 6, SCG, 7.10 pm AEDT

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 7.10 pm AEDT

Vodafone Test Series v India

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3 pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30 am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30 am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11 am AEDT

