SBS Hindi

'India-Australia Strong Friends, Perfect Trading Partner': NSW Premier Mike Baird

SBS Hindi

NSW Premier Mike Baird at 30th annual AIBC Dinner

NSW Premier Mike Baird at 30th annual AIBC Dinner Source: AIBC/Rajesh photography

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 September 2016 at 7:36pm, updated 1 October 2016 at 4:56pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

NSW Premier Mike Baird spoke specially to SBS Hindi at the recent AIBC Annual Dinner. Premier Baird emphasized the importance of Australia-India relations and mentioned that the two countries were strong friends. Tune in for more...

Published 24 September 2016 at 7:36pm, updated 1 October 2016 at 4:56pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels