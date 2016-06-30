SBS Hindi

INDIA COULD SOON GET 24x7 MALLS, CINEMAS

SBS Hindi

Indian shopping Mall

Indian shopping Mall Source: Wikimedia / Kolkatan CC BY-SA 2.0

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 June 2016 at 8:16pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Indian cabinet has given its approval to allow places like Malls, Shops, Cinemas, Banks and Restaurants to be open 24/7 in India. To know more on this issue we spoke to eminent Economic journalist Harshvardhan Tripathi and two young professionals, Professional Photographer and Actor Kaushik Chakravorty and IIT Kanpur alumni Apratim Tiwari. We first spoke to Harshvardhan Tripathi to know more about this step.

Published 30 June 2016 at 8:16pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds