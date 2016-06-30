INDIA COULD SOON GET 24x7 MALLS, CINEMAS

Indian shopping Mall Source: Wikimedia / Kolkatan CC BY-SA 2.0
Published 30 June 2016 at 8:16pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Indian cabinet has given its approval to allow places like Malls, Shops, Cinemas, Banks and Restaurants to be open 24/7 in India. To know more on this issue we spoke to eminent Economic journalist Harshvardhan Tripathi and two young professionals, Professional Photographer and Actor Kaushik Chakravorty and IIT Kanpur alumni Apratim Tiwari. We first spoke to Harshvardhan Tripathi to know more about this step.
Published 30 June 2016 at 8:16pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share