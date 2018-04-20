India, France discuss missions to Mars and Venus

India and France are discussing a joint mission to Mars and Venus.





Pallav Bagla, Science Editor with NDTV confirmed to SBS Hindi that both countries are discussing how to jointly explore Mars and Venus.





Mr. Bagla said, "Famous French scientist and founder scientific and technical director of CNES, Professor Jacques Emile Blamont, is specifically interested in exploring Venus while India has also developed an interest towards Venus. Thus, both countries are taking an initiative."





Both the countries share a history of collaboration and joint ventures in the field of space.





Previously, Indian and French space agencies launched a joint satellite mission called MEGHA-TROPIQUES in October 2011. This satellite was launched by India's PSLV (Polar Satellite launch vehicle), according to ISRO .





ISRO states, "This joint mission was for the study of the tropical atmosphere and climate-related to aspects such as monsoons, cyclones, etc. As the first of Global Precipitation Measurement (GPM) constellation of eight satellites, MEGHA-TROPIQUES data would contribute to the global scientific community to study and understand the dynamics of the climate system."





According to ISRO, India and France collaborated on another joint mission, a satellite named SARAL (Satellite for ALTIKA and ARGOS). This satellite was launched in February 2013 and aimed to study the oceans from Space.



