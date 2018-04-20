SBS Hindi

India, France discuss missions to Mars and Venus

SBS Hindi

Mars and Venus

Source: AAP Image/ EPA/NASA / HUBBLE, Wikimedia/NASA CC0

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 April 2018 at 5:12pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS

India and France recently discussed space missions to Mars and Venus. India's space agency ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and France's space agency CNES (Centre national d'études spatiales) have a history of association.

Published 20 April 2018 at 5:12pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
India and France are discussing a joint mission to Mars and Venus.

Pallav Bagla, Science Editor with NDTV confirmed to SBS Hindi that both countries are discussing how to jointly explore Mars and Venus.

Mr. Bagla said, "Famous French scientist and founder scientific and technical director of CNES, Professor Jacques Emile Blamont, is specifically interested in exploring Venus while India has also developed an interest towards Venus. Thus, both countries are taking an initiative."

Both the countries share a history of collaboration and joint ventures in the field of space. 

Previously, Indian and French space agencies launched a joint satellite mission called MEGHA-TROPIQUES in October 2011. This satellite was launched by India's PSLV (Polar Satellite launch vehicle), according to
 ISRO
.  

ISRO states, "This joint mission was for the study of the tropical atmosphere and climate-related to aspects such as monsoons, cyclones, etc. As the first of Global Precipitation Measurement (GPM) constellation of eight satellites, MEGHA-TROPIQUES data would contribute to the global scientific community to study and understand the dynamics of the climate system."

According to ISRO, India and France collaborated on another joint mission, a satellite named SARAL (Satellite for ALTIKA and ARGOS). This satellite was launched in February 2013 and aimed to study the oceans from Space.

India became the first country in the world to send an orbiter to Mars in its first attempt, with its
Mangalyaan 
mission. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी

Nanda

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : नन्दा

India Bollywood

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 6 जनवरी 2023

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground