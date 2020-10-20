India invites Australia to join Malabar Naval Exercises

Friday, October 9, 2020, the Royal Australian Navy's, Hobart Class guided missile destroyer, HMAS Hobart, returns to its home port of Fleet Base East in Sydney.

Friday, October 9, 2020, the Royal Australian Navy's, Hobart Class guided missile destroyer, HMAS Hobart, returns to its home port of Fleet Base East in Sydney. Source: AAP Image/Supplied by Department of Defence

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Australia will join India, Japan and the United States in the Malabar Naval Exercises next month.

India has extended a formal invitation to the Australia Defence Force for this prestigious exercise, which Australia had taken part in 2007.

Highlights:

  • India has invited Australia to join Malabar 2020.
  • Malabar started in 1992 as a bilateral Indian Navy-US Navy exercise.
  • The Quad nations coming together is seen as a symbolic move against Chinese assertion in the region, according to analysts.
Indian and foreign warships, as part of the concluding ceremony of the International Fleet Review, at the high seas off Bombay Tuesday Feb. 20, 2001.
Indian and foreign warships, as part of the concluding ceremony of the International Fleet Review, at the high seas off Bombay Tuesday Feb. 20, 2001. Source: AP Photo/Sherwin Crasto
"As India Seeks to increase cooperation with other countries in the maritime security domain and in the light of increased defence cooperation with Australia, Malabar 2020 will see the participation of the Australian Navy," reads an official statement by the Indian government.

Australia has also confirmed its participation in the exercise which started in 1992 as a bilateral Indian Navy-US Navy exercise.

Australia's Minister for Defence, Senator, the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, says the exercise marked a milestone opportunity for the Australian Defence Force.
Exercise MALABAR also showcases the deep trust between four major Indo-Pacific democracies and their shared will to work together on common security interests.
"High-end military exercises like MALABAR are key to enhancing Australia's maritime capabilities, building interoperability with our close partners, and demonstrating our collective resolve to support an open and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Minister Reynolds said in a statement.
F18 aircrafts are parked on U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS NIMITZ during the Malabar 2017 tri-lateral exercises between India, Japan and US in the Bay of Bengal, Monday, July 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Rishi Lekhi)
F18 aircrafts are parked on U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS NIMITZ during the Malabar 2017 tri-lateral exercises between India, Japan and US. Source: AP Photo/Rishi Lekhi)
Experts believe China having strained relations with both India and Australia has pushed India to expand the scale of Malabar 2020.

Senior Research Fellow at National Security College Canberra, Dr David Brewster, says the Indo-China clash in Ladakh earlier this year has had an impact.

"Australia has not participated in this exercise (since 2007), and I think there have been a few changes in recent times that had caused India to ensure Australia's participation, most particularly the events in the Himalayas this year when the border clash between India and China," Dr Brewster told SBS Hindi.
A U.S. Navy helicopter approaches to land on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), a missile cruiser and a nuclear-powered submarine, as the USS Normady sails in the Bay of Bengal during Exercise Malabar 2015, some 152 miles off ea
A U.S. Navy helicopter approaches to land on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt off eastern coast of Chennai, India, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015. Source: AP Photo/Arun Sankar K.
Australia did not participate in the exercise after 2007, but in 2019 it reportedly lobbied to be a part of the exercise.

Australian Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Frances Adamson, had told media in Delhi in December 2018 that Australia stood "very willing" to join the exercise.

However, India did not invite Australia to join the exercise with Japan and the US in 2019.

Dr Brewster says things have changed since then.
We've seen some significant change in Chinese behaviour throughout this year including the border clashes in the Himalayas and trade sanctions against Australia.
"So the more China pushes its position against all around the region the more likely it is that countries like Australia, India, Japan and the United States will get together to try and balance that against that sort of behaviour," Dr Brewster explains.

During a virtual summit between the prime ministers of India and Australia, both countries agreed to increased ongoing cooperation across many areas of mutual interest.

This cooperation includes the Australia-India Framework for Security Cooperation, regular dialogues involving ministers responsible for foreign, defence and trade policy, and a broad range of senior officials' meetings, such as the Defence Policy Talks, Australia-India Maritime Dialogue and Navy to Navy Staff Talks.

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter

Read this:

‘Big relief for those stuck abroad’: Australia to waive off visa fees for certain temporary visas



Share

Recommended for you

Indian students

Visa update : Work hours capped for foreign students, extended post-study work rights for eligible courses

Virus Outbreak India Tourists

Australia issues travel alert for India; warns citizens about changing COVID rules

11:06
Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

08:03
parent1.jpg

Over 140,000 waiting for parent visas as processing time balloons

India: Lockdown In 30 States UTs Of India After Covid-19 Cases Near 500-Mark, Toll Rises To 10

'Hassle-free travel': No RT-PCR test required before travelling to India

AUBURN POLICE STATION SHOOTING

32-year-old Indian man allegedly shot dead in Sydney by police

bsm3.JPG

'ECTA will boost Indian exports': India eyes opportunities in Australia’s chemical industry

iskon3.jpg

Third Hindu temple vandalised in Melbourne after India demands swift action

Latest podcast episodes

Strong winds fan Vic bushfires.

SBS Hindi News 18 March 2023: Warnings issued for bushfires in multiple Australian states amid a heatwave

mrs c v n.jpg

Rani Mukherji starrer 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' reveals real-life story of migrant mother

International Court Ukraine War Putin

Arrest warrant issued for Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes

A Tomahawk missile launch from a US Navy destroyer 

SBS Hindi News 17 March 2023: Australia to buy up to 220 US Tomahawk missiles