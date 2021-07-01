SBS Hindi

India moves additional 50,000 troops to China border: Report

India

Indian army troops stationed near the India-China border. Source: Getty

Published 2 July 2021 at 9:56am
By Sahil Makkar
Presented by Sahil Makkar
India has deployed at least 50,000 additional troops and fighter jets along the China border over the past few months, news agency Bloomberg reported recently. India and China are currently engaged in a border dispute. Both sides have blamed each other for transgressions across the Line of Control (LAC), triggering the friction last year. Sydney-based Indian Army Colonel (Retd) Joseph Matthews explains the recent development in an interview with SBS Hindi.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

