India - Pakistan and Indus River Treaty!

Indus water treaty

Indus water treaty Source: GOI

Published 27 September 2016 at 5:01pm, updated 27 September 2016 at 5:03pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
India is planning a dramatic reconfiguring of the Indus Waters Treaty for the sharing of six rivers with Pakistan. Internationally it is seen as a response to the Uri terror attack. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has indicated the intention of his government by saying at a meeting: "Blood and water cannot flow together." Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj talks to Associate Editor TV 18Group Pranay Upadhay about how short term, midterm and long term responses are charted by Indian Government.

