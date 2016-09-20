SBS Hindi

India- Pakistan and Terror Attacks!

SBS Hindi

Uri Army base terror attack

Uri Army base terror attack Source: GOI

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 September 2016 at 5:11pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Taking the Uri Terror attack seriously, Government of India says it will do everything in its power to punish the people behind the cowardly attack on Indian Army camp.Senior Journalist Ashutosh Bhatia explains what it means and how people of India are reacting to the facts…

Published 20 September 2016 at 5:11pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels