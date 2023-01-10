SBS Hindi

India report : Indian President Droupadi Murmu confers Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2023

India President

India's new president Draupadi Murmu salutes as she receives a guard of honor. Credit: AP/AAP Image

Published 11 January 2023 at 2:56pm
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 11/01/2023

Published 11 January 2023 at 2:56pm
  • 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas concludes; Indian President Murmu confers Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2023
  • India's main opposition Congress party targets Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over many people giving up their Indian Citizenship
  • Rahul Gandhi of Congress party embarks on Punjab (north India) leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra
  • Cold wave prevails in large parts of north India, flights, trains, road movement severely affected due to poor visibility
Russian-speaking siblings share their passion for Hindi

'Australia must target skilled migrants, not just international students'

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

