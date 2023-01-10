India report : Indian President Droupadi Murmu confers Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2023

17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas concludes; Indian President Murmu confers Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2023

India's main opposition Congress party targets Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over many people giving up their Indian Citizenship

Rahul Gandhi of Congress party embarks on Punjab (north India) leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Cold wave prevails in large parts of north India, flights, trains, road movement severely affected due to poor visibility

