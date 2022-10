In this bulletin:





India objects to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation inviting Hurriyat leader to a meeting of foreign ministers in Islamabad.

PM Narendra Modi to hold summits with his Japanese and Australian counterparts

Newly elected Punjab government to launch anti-corruption helpline on 23 March

Gujarat makes Bhagavad Gita compulsory in schools

