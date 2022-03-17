SBS Hindi

Landscape designer Sandhya Sunil advises migrants to understand market demand before starting a business

SBS Hindi

Landscape designer Sandhya Sunil at work

Landscape designer Sandhya Sunil at work Source: Sandhya Sunil

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 March 2022 at 11:14pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Landscape designer Sandhya Sunil is a professional architect, and her passion is landscaping childcare centers. Ms Sunil admitted that it could be 'intimidating' for some women before venturing into a new domain. However, she advised that they could overcome these challenges through self-confidence and passion. Ms Sunil, who has been running her business in Sydney for nearly 14 years, shares her success secret with SBS Hindi.

Published 17 March 2022 at 11:14pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

International Women's Day: Educator and wellness coach explains how women need to break the bias

Advertisement


READ MORE

Settlement Guide: How to recognise a heart attack and what to do if it happens?



READ MORE

Drumming up support to break the bias



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'