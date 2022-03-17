Landscape designer Sandhya Sunil advises migrants to understand market demand before starting a business

Landscape designer Sandhya Sunil is a professional architect, and her passion is landscaping childcare centers. Ms Sunil admitted that it could be 'intimidating' for some women before venturing into a new domain. However, she advised that they could overcome these challenges through self-confidence and passion. Ms Sunil, who has been running her business in Sydney for nearly 14 years, shares her success secret with SBS Hindi.
Published 17 March 2022 at 11:14pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.