International Women's Day: Educator and wellness coach explains how women need to break the bias

International Women's Day is celebrated on 8 March every year. It brings attention to issues concerning women and their achievements. This year's theme is 'gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow'. In this podcast, educator and women wellness coach Sonika Madan explains how women need to break the bias and rewrite narratives.
Published 8 March 2022 at 3:23pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
