International Women's Day: Educator and wellness coach explains how women need to break the bias

Break The Bias- International Women's Day

Break The Bias, seamless pattern for the International Women's Day 2022 Source: Getty Images/avika

Published 8 March 2022 at 3:23pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

International Women's Day is celebrated on 8 March every year. It brings attention to issues concerning women and their achievements. This year's theme is 'gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow'. In this podcast, educator and women wellness coach Sonika Madan explains how women need to break the bias and rewrite narratives.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

