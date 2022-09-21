SBS Hindi

India report: Bharatiya Janata Party continues to attack Aam Aadmi Party over liquor policy

SBS Hindi

INDIA GUJARAT ELECTIONS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen at a Bhartiya Janta Party meeting in India. Source: AP / SIDDHARTH DARSHAN KUMAR/AP/AAP Image

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 September 2022 at 3:06pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Listen to this latest SBS Hindi report from India. 21/09/2022

Published 21 September 2022 at 3:06pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
  • India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party over liquor policy; AAP hits back
  • Controversy erupts in Kashmir (north India) over singing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram
  • Race for the president of the main opposition Congress party boils down to two, even as state units battle for Rahul Gandhi to be chief

    Tune into
    SBS Hindi 
    at 5 pm every day and follow us on
    Facebook 
    and
    Twitter.
LISTEN TO
hindi_090922_queenShwetambraFinal.mp3 image

Shwetambra Barar Tandon says she was one of five Indian Australians who met Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 in Sydney. In an interview with SBS Hindi, Ms Tandon shared her personal experience of meeting the Queen.

SBS Hindi

12/09/202206:17
READ MORE

Victorian Premier praises Indian community for being 'incredibly generous'

Advertisement
LISTEN TO
hindi_13922_DrSonu.mp3 image

Dr Sonu Bhaskar has been announced as the inaugural winner of the Australian Global Talent Award given by Advance.org, a Sydney-based non-profit organisation which recognises the contribution of talented migrants for supporting Australia’s future-facing economic recovery and growth.

SBS Hindi

14/09/202211:01
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Trade

SBS Hindi News 20 September 2022: Treasurer Jim Chalmers issues a warning ahead of the federal budget

utube.jpeg

भारत के इस छोटे से गाँव में बहुत से लोग यूटुबर हैं

UN General Assembly SDG

UN General Assembly's 77th session kicks off; major issues to be discussed

Last Visitors Pay Homage to Queen Elizabeth II Lying-In-State - London

SBS Hindi News 19 September 2022: Final preparations underway for Queen's funeral