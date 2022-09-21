India report: Bharatiya Janata Party continues to attack Aam Aadmi Party over liquor policy

- India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party over liquor policy; AAP hits back
- Controversy erupts in Kashmir (north India) over singing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram
- Race for the president of the main opposition Congress party boils down to two, even as state units battle for Rahul Gandhi to be chief
Shwetambra Barar Tandon says she was one of five Indian Australians who met Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 in Sydney. In an interview with SBS Hindi, Ms Tandon shared her personal experience of meeting the Queen.
12/09/202206:17
Dr Sonu Bhaskar has been announced as the inaugural winner of the Australian Global Talent Award given by Advance.org, a Sydney-based non-profit organisation which recognises the contribution of talented migrants for supporting Australia’s future-facing economic recovery and growth.
14/09/202211:01