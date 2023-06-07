India report: CBI starts investigation into Odisha train tragedy

Ten-member CBI team visits site of train accident in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore, June 06 (ANI): A 10-member CBI team reached the site of train accident as part of its investigation into the train tragedy that took place on June 2, in Balasore on Tuesday. Credit: ANI/ANI

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 07/06/2023.

  • India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initiates probe into Odisha train accident following registration of FIR
  • Indian government willing to have discussion with protesting wrestlers, says Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
  • Highest FDI inflow was reported from Maharashtra (west) again, back to number one, says state's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
  • Third International Financial Architecture Working Group Meeting concludes today in Goa (west)
