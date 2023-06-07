India report: CBI starts investigation into Odisha train tragedy

- India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initiates probe into Odisha train accident following registration of FIR
- Indian government willing to have discussion with protesting wrestlers, says Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
- Highest FDI inflow was reported from Maharashtra (west) again, back to number one, says state's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
- Third International Financial Architecture Working Group Meeting concludes today in Goa (west)
New rules to combat inappropriate tourist behavior in Bali
06/06/202305:48
Government announces new laws to prevent exploitation of migrant workers
06/06/202306:10
Australian visas 2023: Fast-tracked permanent residency for aged care workers recruited from overseas
06/06/202306:49