India report: Cloudburst kills 16 people at Hindu pilgrimage site in north India; rescue operation in final stages

- Rescue operation in last stages at the Amarnath shrine, a Hindu pilgrimage site in northern India, where cloudburst killed 16 people
- Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet people on Eid-ul-Adha
- Referring to the Sri Lankan crisis, the former governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Dr Raghuram Rajan cautions India
- Boundary conflict with China has become complex and can be resolved only in a fair and equitable manner, says the Indian foreign minister
