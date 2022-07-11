SBS Hindi

India report: Cloudburst kills 16 people at Hindu pilgrimage site in north India; rescue operation in final stages

Hindu devotees begin the Amarnath Yatra annual pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave, located in the northern region of Kashmir in India. Source: AAP

Published 11 July 2022 at 12:51pm
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 11/07/2022

  • Rescue operation in last stages at the Amarnath shrine, a Hindu pilgrimage site in northern India, where cloudburst killed 16 people
  • Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet people on Eid-ul-Adha
  • Referring to the Sri Lankan crisis, the former governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Dr Raghuram Rajan cautions India
  • Boundary conflict with China has become complex and can be resolved only in a fair and equitable manner, says the Indian foreign minister 
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

