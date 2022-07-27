SBS Hindi

India report: Congress President Sonia Gandhi summoned in alleged money laundering case again

SBS Hindi

India

Indian National Congress president Sonia Gandhi at the 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' session along with Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders. Source: AAP Image/Ravi Batra/Sipa USA

Published 27 July 2022 at 5:36pm, updated 27 July 2022 at 6:01pm
By Vishvaratna Srivastava
Source: SBS

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 27/07/2022

  • Enforcement Directorate( ED) summons Sonia Gandhi for third round of questioning in money laundering case
  • Congress holds satyagraha over ED questioning, Bharatiya Janata Party terms it as 'drama'
  • The suspension of 19 Rajya Sabha MPs causes uproar and protests by the opposition
  • Toxic liquor kills 28 people in the dry state of Gujarat, cops say methyl alcohol is responsible
  • Twitter challenges Indian government's order to take down content
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

