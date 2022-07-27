India report: Congress President Sonia Gandhi summoned in alleged money laundering case again

- Enforcement Directorate( ED) summons Sonia Gandhi for third round of questioning in money laundering case
- Congress holds satyagraha over ED questioning, Bharatiya Janata Party terms it as 'drama'
- The suspension of 19 Rajya Sabha MPs causes uproar and protests by the opposition
- Toxic liquor kills 28 people in the dry state of Gujarat, cops say methyl alcohol is responsible
- Twitter challenges Indian government's order to take down content
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Advertisement