WHO declares monkeypox as global health emergency

People standing in long lines

People stand in long lines to receive the monkeypox vaccine in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Source: AAP

Published 27 July 2022 at 12:44pm, updated 27 July 2022 at 1:23pm
By Natasha Kaul
Scientists and doctors have welcomed the World Health Organization's recent announcement that monkeypox is a global health emergency. More than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 75 countries this year so far apart from five deaths.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

