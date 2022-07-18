Indian-born actress Manali to play a lead role at Sydney Opera House

SBS HindiOther ways to listen Indian-born actress Manali to play a lead role at Sydney Opera HousePlay06:27SBS HindiOther ways to listen Manali Datar will take to stage in the lead role of Edna in the musical Fangirls. Source: Supplied by Karanbir DhillonGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.61MB)Published 18 July 2022 at 2:08pmBy Priyanka HatwalneSource: SBS Indian-born actress Manali Datar is set to debut at the Sydney Opera House in the musical performance Fangirls. In this podcast, SBS Hindi speaks to the young artist about her musical journey.Published 18 July 2022 at 2:08pmBy Priyanka HatwalneSource: SBSListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter. READ MORETips on how to follow an Indian diet in Australian seasonsAdvertisementREAD MORENew UK PM to be revealed on 5 SeptemberREAD MORE'Shamshera will tick all boxes for Ranbir Kapoor': Karan MalhotraShareLatest podcast episodesएसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweetsFiji news : 27 October 2022'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'