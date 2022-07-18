SBS Hindi

Indian-born actress Manali to play a lead role at Sydney Opera House

Indian-Australian Artist Manali Datar

Manali Datar will take to stage in the lead role of Edna in the musical Fangirls. Source: Supplied by Karanbir Dhillon

Published 18 July 2022 at 2:08pm
By Priyanka Hatwalne
Indian-born actress Manali Datar is set to debut at the Sydney Opera House in the musical performance Fangirls. In this podcast, SBS Hindi speaks to the young artist about her musical journey.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

