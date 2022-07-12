SBS Hindi

New UK PM to be revealed on 5 September

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak who has announced he will stand to be the next leader of the Conservative Party. Source: AAP

Published 12 July 2022 at 4:58pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

A new prime minister for the United Kingdom could be announced on 5 September. The 1922 Committee, which represents politicians in Britain's Conservative Party, says the first rounds of voting will take place this week. The perceived front-runner is Rishi Sunak, who so far has the backing of more than three dozen MPs. The 42 year-old became a household name after becoming Treasury chief in 2020, handing out billions of pounds to help businesses and workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Share

