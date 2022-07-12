New UK PM to be revealed on 5 September

A new prime minister for the United Kingdom could be announced on 5 September. The 1922 Committee, which represents politicians in Britain's Conservative Party, says the first rounds of voting will take place this week. The perceived front-runner is Rishi Sunak, who so far has the backing of more than three dozen MPs. The 42 year-old became a household name after becoming Treasury chief in 2020, handing out billions of pounds to help businesses and workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Published 12 July 2022 at 4:58pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.