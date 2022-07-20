Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to host Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Samantha Prabhu and Kapil Dev this year

The program for the IFFM was launched by festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange at an event held on 19 July at the Indian consulate in Melbourne.





After two years of virtual editions because of the pandemic, the nine-day-long fest is returning to the big screen this year from 12 August but will also run virtually simultaneously from 13-30 August.





Highlights:





The 13th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) to kick off on 12 August in cinemas and 13 August virtually

Several film stars are set to grace the fest this year including Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev

The fest will screen over 100 films in 25 languages on a range of themes including gender identity, religion, caste and poverty

The festival, organised by the Mind Blowing Films, will officially open on 12 August in cinemas with the Hindi film 'Dobaara' directed by Anurag Kashyap. Mr Kashyap will be one of the IFFM guests along with actress Taapsee Pannu and film producer Sunit Khetrapal.





Other big film stars who will attend the festival next month include Abhishekh Bachchan, Samantha Prabhu, Vaani Kapoor, Tamannaah, Shefali Shah, film director Kabir Khan, Shoojit Sircar, Suresh Treveni, Karan Johar and Nikhil Advani.





Samantha Prabhu is a guest at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) this year. Source: Prodip Guha/Getty Images





Ms Lange said, "After the unprecedented challenges faced over the last few years, we are so excited to bring the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne back to the big screen, along with our digital platform, ensuring viewers around Australia can access the festival too.





"This year we have a thought-provoking program of internationally acclaimed films that include a very special feature, 'Ayena' (Mirror), which also featured at the Budapest International Documentary Festival and looks at the aftermath of two very special acid attack survivors and their extraordinary spirit and friendship."





This year's IFFM will screen films from the India and the Indian subcontinent in a range of genres, themes and voices and will have a strong female presence with over a third of the program featuring films headlined by women.











"We are especially delighted to have the winner of the jury prize from Cannes Film Festival, 'Joyland', in our program," she elaborated.





Director of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Mitu Bhowmick Lange Source: SBS Hindi





The fest will continue its tradition to celebrate India's Independence Day with the IFFM Flag Hosting ceremony at the iconic Federation Square in the Melbourne CBD.





"This year being the 75th anniversary there are several special events and guests planned with more to be announced in the coming weeks," she said.





Aside from the physical events, online screenings will be available for free from 13 to 30 August.





Program launch of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022 was held at Indian consulate on 19 July. Source: SBS Hindi





The festival sections will include a special section to honour the legendary film director Satyajit Ray, Hurrah Bollywood for the best mainstream Hindi cinema, Beyond Bollywood for art house and cinema in regional Indian languages, From the Subcontinent for films from other countries like Pakistan as well as separate sections for documentaries and short films.





