Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up about her new film that sparks discussion on safe sex

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha plays the role of a condom seller in a new film 'Janhit Mein Jaari'. Source: Supplied by Zee News

Published 10 June 2022 at 7:17pm
By Phebyn Joseph
The recently released Indian film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' is the story of a young woman who takes on the daunting task of selling condoms in a small Indian town. In the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha has played the main role of a woman who creates her own identity in the face of social taboos and resistance from her family. She speaks exclusively with SBS Hindi about the challenges of playing the character in the movie.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

