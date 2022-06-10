Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up about her new film that sparks discussion on safe sex

The recently released Indian film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' is the story of a young woman who takes on the daunting task of selling condoms in a small Indian town. In the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha has played the main role of a woman who creates her own identity in the face of social taboos and resistance from her family. She speaks exclusively with SBS Hindi about the challenges of playing the character in the movie.
Published 10 June 2022 at 7:17pm
By Phebyn Joseph
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.