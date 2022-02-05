'The portrayal of a mother in Indian films has now changed': Manisha Koirala

Published 5 February 2022 at 8:40pm, updated 7 February 2022 at 3:00pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Speaking about her role in her forthcoming film ‘India Sweets and Spices', Manisha Koirala shares what made her sign this film. Amid secrets, gossip, and romance in a wealthy Indian American society, the film unfolds the layers of a daring and transformed mother. Tune in to the podcast to find out more.
