SBS Hindi

'The portrayal of a mother in Indian films has now changed': Manisha Koirala

SBS Hindi

Indian actress Manisha Koirala

Indian actress Manisha Koirala - A still image from her film 'India Sweets and Spices' Source: Courtesy of Rialto Distribution

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 February 2022 at 8:40pm, updated 7 February 2022 at 3:00pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Speaking about her role in her forthcoming film ‘India Sweets and Spices', Manisha Koirala shares what made her sign this film. Amid secrets, gossip, and romance in a wealthy Indian American society, the film unfolds the layers of a daring and transformed mother. Tune in to the podcast to find out more.

Published 5 February 2022 at 8:40pm, updated 7 February 2022 at 3:00pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Health experts issue a special appeal on this World Cancer Day

Advertisement


READ MORE

Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary



READ MORE

Keeping the Rudra veena alive in contemporary times



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'