R Madhavan reveals how he became passionate about making 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' film

"Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" film is the directorial debut of Bollywood actor R Madhavan, who also plays the lead role in it. The new film is a biographical drama that traces the life and achievements of an Indian scientist Dr Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of espionage. In this podcast, SBS Hindi speaks to the actor who shares how his passion for the film almost led him to reconstruct his jaw to achieve a perfect appearance.
Published 28 June 2022 at 3:49pm
By SBS Hindi
Presented by Phebyn Joseph
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.