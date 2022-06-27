SBS Hindi

Politicians and advocates in Australia speak out about abortion ruling

Abortion rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. Source: AAP

Published 27 June 2022 at 2:25pm
By Natasha Kaul
Strong reaction to the decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn the country's abortion legislation, known as Roe versus Wade, has continued over the weekend. Several Australian politicians have expressed their views on the overturned Roe v Wade ruling. SBS News takes a look at the situation in Australia, where abortion rights are protected at a State and Territory level, but remain regulated by the criminal code in Western Australia.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

