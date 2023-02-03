India report : Indian government approves names of five judges for top court

Parliament Budget Session 2023 begins in New Delhi, India - 31 Jan 2023

Indian Parliament. Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 06/02/2023

  • Indian government clears the Collegium’s recommendation to appoint five new judges to the Supreme Court
  • Indian Opposition parties hold nationwide protests on Monday against the alleged scam by the energy giant Adani Group of companies
  • India bans over 230 online betting and loan provider Chinese apps with immediate effect
  • The US embassy in India eases rules to provide faster visas to Indians travelling abroad
