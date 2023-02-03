India report : Indian government approves names of five judges for top court

- Indian government clears the Collegium’s recommendation to appoint five new judges to the Supreme Court
- Indian Opposition parties hold nationwide protests on Monday against the alleged scam by the energy giant Adani Group of companies
- India bans over 230 online betting and loan provider Chinese apps with immediate effect
- The US embassy in India eases rules to provide faster visas to Indians travelling abroad
LISTEN TO
More work to do on gender job divide in Australia
SBS Hindi
03/02/202310:46
LISTEN TO
'Stop pro-Khalistan activities in Australia': Indian High Commissioner
SBS Hindi
31/01/202307:42