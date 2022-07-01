India report: Flood situation in India's northeast continues to be grim, millions affected

- Flood situation in the north eastern Indian state of Assam continue to be grim; death toll reaches 159, millions affected
- Eknath Shinde takes his oath as new chief minister of Maharashtra (west); Fadnavis is sworn in as his deputy
- India's main Congress party alleges that the ruling party BJP has 'unethically' caputred power in another state by using money
- India's western state of Rajasthan remains tense after a tailor in the city of Udaipur was slained to death
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
