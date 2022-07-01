SBS Hindi

India report: Flood situation in India's northeast continues to be grim, millions affected

India report

Indian army personnel rescue flood-affected villagers on a boat in Tarabari village, west of Gauhati, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Anupam Nath

Published 1 July 2022 at 3:45pm, updated 1 July 2022 at 3:48pm
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 01/07/2022

  • Flood situation in the north eastern Indian state of Assam continue to be grim; death toll reaches 159, millions affected
  • Eknath Shinde takes his oath as new chief minister of Maharashtra (west); Fadnavis is sworn in as his deputy
  • India's main Congress party alleges that the ruling party BJP has 'unethically' caputred power in another state by using money
  • India's western state of Rajasthan remains tense after a tailor in the city of Udaipur was slained to death
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

