India report : Political leaders participate in Dussehra festivities

- Political leaders attend Dussehra celebrations
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes Ram Temple pitch at Dussehra celebrations
- Indian politician Uddhav Thackeray targets ruling government in Dussehra rally speech
- Indian politician Omar Abdullah condemns Gaza bombings
Can religion and spirituality improve mental health in CALD communities?
SBS Hindi
23/10/202310:47
From school suspensions to world championships: How the gym became Vedant's 'safe space'
SBS Hindi25/10/202310:32LISTEN TO
Bureau of Meteorology declares El Niño, intense heat predicted this summer season
SBS Hindi24/10/202309:21