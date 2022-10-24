India report: India beat Pakistan at the MCG in a thrilling Men's T20 World Cup match

- Indian cricketer Virat Kohli steals the show as India begins T20 World Cup by winning a thriller on the last ball against Pakistan at the MCG
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches an Employment Fair to impart one million government jobs in the next 18 months
- India's main opposition Congress party terms Employment Fair as event management necessitated by Bharat Jodo Yatra
- India successfully launches its most powerful rocket LVM3-M2, putting 36 satellites weighing 5800 kgs in Earth's orbit
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
"Scene of Pakistani player tying shoelaces of Indian player on-field is etched in my heart': Indian fan
SBS Hindi
24/10/202209:55
LISTEN TO
Diwali 2022: Diwali flavour brightens up Blacktown mood
SBS Hindi
07/10/202209:05