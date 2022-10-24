SBS Hindi

India report: India beat Pakistan at the MCG in a thrilling Men's T20 World Cup match

India's Virat Kohli reacts after winning the T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Oct 23, 2022. Source: AP / Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP/AAP Image

Published 24 October 2022 at 3:36pm
Listen to this latest SBS Hindi news from India. 24/10/22

  • Indian cricketer Virat Kohli steals the show as India begins T20 World Cup by winning a thriller on the last ball against Pakistan at the MCG
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches an Employment Fair to impart one million government jobs in the next 18 months
  • India's main opposition Congress party terms Employment Fair as event management necessitated by Bharat Jodo Yatra
  • India successfully launches its most powerful rocket LVM3-M2, putting 36 satellites weighing 5800 kgs in Earth's orbit

