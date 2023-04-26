India report : India begins evacuating its citizens from Sudan

- First batch of Indian citizens leave from Port Sudan as the government launches Operation Kaveri
- Three-Day G20 Education working group meeting begins in Bhubaneswar today
- Riots will hit Karnataka (South) if the main opposition Congress party returns to power, according to the Home Minister Amit Shah
- Congress party attacks the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government on corruption in poll-bound Karnataka (South)
- Parkash Singh Badal, former Chief Minister of Punjab (north) and veteran Akali Dal leader, passes away
People being evacuated from Port Sudan. (Representative image). Credit: SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / HANDOUT/EPA/AAP Image
