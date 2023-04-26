India report : India begins evacuating its citizens from Sudan

People being evacuated from Port Sudan. (Representative image). Credit: SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / HANDOUT/EPA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 26/04/2023

  • First batch of Indian citizens leave from Port Sudan as the government launches Operation Kaveri
  • Three-Day G20 Education working group meeting begins in Bhubaneswar today
  • Riots will hit Karnataka (South) if the main opposition Congress party returns to power, according to the Home Minister Amit Shah
  • Congress party attacks the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government on corruption in poll-bound Karnataka (South)
  • Parkash Singh Badal, former Chief Minister of Punjab (north) and veteran Akali Dal leader, passes away
