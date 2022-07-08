India report: India calls Dalai Lama an honoured guest after China criticises PM Modi's birthday wish

- 'Dalai Lama India's honoured guest', says Indian government after China slams Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending him birthday wishes
- India raises matter of Australian Sikh soldiers spotted at pro-Khalistan event in New South Wales
- India's opposition party's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha says that whole society seems to be divided
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi says ‘connect education with modern ideas’
