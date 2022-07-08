India report: India calls Dalai Lama an honoured guest after China criticises PM Modi's birthday wish

'Dalai Lama India's honoured guest', says Indian government after China slams Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending him birthday wishes

India raises matter of Australian Sikh soldiers spotted at pro-Khalistan event in New South Wales

India's opposition party's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha says that whole society seems to be divided

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says ‘connect education with modern ideas’

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Advertisement

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





READ MORE Australia to remove all COVID-19 border restrictions from 6 July













READ MORE Australia to remove all COVID-19 border restrictions from 6 July











