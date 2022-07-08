SBS Hindi

India report: India calls Dalai Lama an honoured guest after China criticises PM Modi's birthday wish

SBS Hindi

India report

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (left) with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right). Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 July 2022 at 2:31pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 08/07/2022

Published 8 July 2022 at 2:31pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
  • 'Dalai Lama India's honoured guest', says Indian government after China slams Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending him birthday wishes 
  • India raises matter of Australian Sikh soldiers spotted at pro-Khalistan event in New South Wales
  • India's opposition party's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha says that whole society seems to be divided
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi says ‘connect education with modern ideas’
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Advertisement
Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


READ MORE

Australia to remove all COVID-19 border restrictions from 6 July



READ MORE

Settlement Guide: What is Welcome to Country?



READ MORE

Australia to remove all COVID-19 border restrictions from 6 July



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'