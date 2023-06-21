India report : India celebrates 9th International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm

- Indian ministers, chief ministers perform yoga across India
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US begins; Defence, trade on agenda
- Indian opposition parties slam the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his silence on violence in the northeastern state of Manipur.
- Storm floods various districts in western Indian state of Rajasthan after Cyclone Biporjoy, houses filled with water
Australia talks physical and mental health at 9th international yoga day
21/06/202307:37
From struggling student to manager of $175k portfolio: Mumbai-born Joel Coelho's success story
21/06/202307:23
'Inspiring future generations': Australian Sikh Awards for Excellence announced in Sydney
20/06/202308:23