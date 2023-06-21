India report : India celebrates 9th International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm

INDIA INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY

Indian yoga enthusiasts perform yoga in front of Vidhana Soudha, the State Legislature of Karnataka, on the International Day of Yoga, in Bangalore, India, 21 June 2023. Source: EPA / JAGADEESH NV/EPA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 21/06/2023

  • Indian ministers, chief ministers perform yoga across India
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US begins; Defence, trade on agenda
  • Indian opposition parties slam the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his silence on violence in the northeastern state of Manipur.
  • Storm floods various districts in western Indian state of Rajasthan after Cyclone Biporjoy, houses filled with water

Australia talks physical and mental health at 9th international yoga day

SBS Hindi

21/06/202307:37
From struggling student to manager of $175k portfolio: Mumbai-born Joel Coelho's success story

SBS Hindi

21/06/202307:23
'Inspiring future generations': Australian Sikh Awards for Excellence announced in Sydney

SBS Hindi

20/06/202308:23
