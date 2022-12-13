India report : India slams Pakistan and China for their stand on terrorism

- Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar attacks China and Pakistan at the UN for their stand on terrorism
- India launches nuke-capable Agni-5 ballistic missile with over 5000 KMs range
- Main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to complete 100 days today
- Film actor Amitabh Bachchan says 'questions are being raised on freedom of expression'
'Good news': NSW relaxes conditions for permanent residency visa applicants
13/12/202205:29
Personal tragedy drives Prerna to 'bridge the gap' for cancer awareness in South Asian community
15/12/202213:14
'Started from a shipping container’: The migrant story behind Australia's 'best' Indian restaurant
08/12/202210:40