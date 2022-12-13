India report : India slams Pakistan and China for their stand on terrorism

SBS Hindi

India slams Pakistan and China for their stand on terrorism

PENNY WONG INDIA BILATERAL MEETING

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar waits for the arrival of Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong ahead of a bilateral meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, October 10, 2022. ( Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 16 December 2022 at 3:52pm
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 16/12/2022

  • Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar attacks China and Pakistan at the UN for their stand on terrorism
  • India launches nuke-capable Agni-5 ballistic missile with over 5000 KMs range
  • Main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to complete 100 days today
  • Film actor Amitabh Bachchan says 'questions are being raised on freedom of expression'

