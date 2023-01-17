India report : India out of Men's Hockey World Cup after losing to NZ

INDIA FIELD HOCKEY

Indian team players reacts after losing the FIH Men's Field Hockey World Cup match between India and New Zealand in Bhubaneswar, India, 22 January 2023. Source: EPA / DIVYAKANT SOLANKI/EPA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 23/01/2023

  • Domestic politics heats up in India after the BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question'
  • Amid the ongoing tussle between the government and the judiciary, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud describes the basic structure of the Indian constitution as the North Star.
  • India loses New Zealand in the pre-quarter final match of the Hockey World Cup 2023
