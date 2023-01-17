India report : India out of Men's Hockey World Cup after losing to NZ

- Domestic politics heats up in India after the BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question'
- Amid the ongoing tussle between the government and the judiciary, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud describes the basic structure of the Indian constitution as the North Star.
- India loses New Zealand in the pre-quarter final match of the Hockey World Cup 2023
'Deeply honoured': 2023 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award recipient Prof Jagadish
SBS Hindi
17/01/202309:50
'Australia must target skilled migrants, not just international students'
SBS Hindi
10/01/202308:04
Russian-speaking siblings share their passion for Hindi
SBS Hindi
10/01/202304:36