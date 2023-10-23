India report : India secures a four-wicket victory against New Zealand at Cricket World Cup

In the Cricket World Cup game, India defeats New Zealand by four wickets. Indian paces Shami earns player of the match for scalping 5 wickets for 54 runs.

'If Canada ensures the safety of our diplomats, we will resume issuing visas', India's foreign minister, S Jaishankar.

Ruling party, Bharatiya Janta Party, mocks opposition alliance, INDIA after fissures appear between two political parties Congress and Samajwadi.