India report : India secures a four-wicket victory against New Zealand at Cricket World Cup

India Cricket WCup

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips congratulates India's Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami on winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand in Dharamshala, India, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. Source: AP / Ashwini Bhatia/AP/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 23/10/2023


  • In the Cricket World Cup game, India defeats New Zealand by four wickets. Indian paces Shami earns player of the match for scalping 5 wickets for 54 runs.       
  • 'If Canada ensures the safety of our diplomats, we will resume issuing visas', India's foreign minister, S Jaishankar. 
  • Ruling party, Bharatiya Janta Party, mocks opposition alliance, INDIA after fissures appear between two political parties Congress and Samajwadi.
  • Opposition parties accuse Modi government of using official machinery for self-promotion before elections.
