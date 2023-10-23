India report : India secures a four-wicket victory against New Zealand at Cricket World Cup

- In the Cricket World Cup game, India defeats New Zealand by four wickets. Indian paces Shami earns player of the match for scalping 5 wickets for 54 runs.
- 'If Canada ensures the safety of our diplomats, we will resume issuing visas', India's foreign minister, S Jaishankar.
- Ruling party, Bharatiya Janta Party, mocks opposition alliance, INDIA after fissures appear between two political parties Congress and Samajwadi.
- Opposition parties accuse Modi government of using official machinery for self-promotion before elections.
