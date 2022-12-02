SBS Hindi

India report: Indian parliament's winter session begins today

New Delhi India 05 APRIL 2022, A statue of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, an Indian jurist, economist and Dalit leader who headed the committee drafting the Constitution of India from the Constituent, sits near the Indian Parliament Building in New Delhi, India on Apr. 5, 2022.

A statue of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, an Indian jurist, economist and Dalit leader who headed the committee drafting the Constitution of India from the Constituent, sits near the Indian Parliament Building in New Delhi, India on Apr. 5, 2022. Source: AAP / Ravi Batra/Sipa USA

Published 7 December 2022 at 3:51pm
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 07/12/2022

  • Indian government seeks cooperation of all political parties for smooth functioning of the parliament
  • India's opposition to raise Chinese intrusion, inflation issue in Parliament winter session which begins today
  • Bharat Jodo Yatra draws large crowd in the western state of Rajasthan
Australia to offer 'backpacker visa' for young Indians within two years

What are the updated travel guidelines for India?

International Day of People with Disability: Bosses asked to make workplaces more accessible and inclusive

