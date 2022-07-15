SBS Hindi

India report: Indian PM attends first I2U2 virtual summit with US, UAE and Israeli leaders

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Published 15 July 2022 at 2:56pm
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 15/07/2022

  • "I2U2 establishes a positive agenda", Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says while attending first I2U2 virtual summit 
  • UAE to invest $2 billion to develop integrated food parks across India
  • Indian government denies any involvement in the escape of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa; Ministry of External Affairs says India stands with Sri Lankan people
  • India reports first monkeypox case in Kerala (southern India)
