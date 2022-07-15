India report: Indian PM attends first I2U2 virtual summit with US, UAE and Israeli leaders

"I2U2 establishes a positive agenda", Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says while attending first I2U2 virtual summit

UAE to invest $2 billion to develop integrated food parks across India

Indian government denies any involvement in the escape of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa; Ministry of External Affairs says India stands with Sri Lankan people



India reports first monkeypox case in Kerala (southern India)

