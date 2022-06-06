India report: Indian PM calls for human-centric action against climate change

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for human-centric, collective and robust actions to combat climate change on World Environment Day
- West Asian countries lodge protests against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party, on a comment regarding the Prophet made by its two members
- Indian government distances itself from remarks regarding Prophet
- Opposition parties renew attacks on the Indian government over the increase in civilian killings in the northern Indian state of Kashmir
