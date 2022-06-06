India report: Indian PM calls for human-centric action against climate change

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for human-centric, collective and robust actions to combat climate change on World Environment Day

West Asian countries lodge protests against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party, on a comment regarding the Prophet made by its two members

Indian government distances itself from remarks regarding Prophet

Opposition parties renew attacks on the Indian government over the increase in civilian killings in the northern Indian state of Kashmir

