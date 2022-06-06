SBS Hindi

India report: Indian PM calls for human-centric action against climate change

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending an event in India on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Ajit Solanki

Published 6 June 2022
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report in India. 06/06/2022

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for human-centric, collective and robust actions to combat climate change on World Environment Day
  • West Asian countries lodge protests against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party, on a comment regarding the Prophet made by its two members
  • Indian government distances itself from remarks regarding Prophet 
  • Opposition parties renew attacks on the Indian government over the increase in civilian killings in the northern Indian state of Kashmir
Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

