India report : Indian PM's mother Heeraben Modi passes away

epaselect INDIA ELECTIONS RESULTS

Indian Prime Ministerial Narendra Modi (L) with his mother Heeraben (R). Source: EPA / DIVYAKANT SOLANKI/EPA/AAP Image

Published 30 December 2022 at 3:56pm
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 30/12/2022

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi dies at the age of 100
  • Uzbekistan claims that 18 children dead due to cough syrup was allegedly made by an India firm; India seeks details of Uzbekistan’s investigation into cough syrup issue
  • Chinese woman suspected of spying on Dalai Lama detained in the Bihar (east)
  • India's opposition Congress party demands white paper on farmers' income
