India report : Indian PM's mother Heeraben Modi passes away

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi dies at the age of 100
- Uzbekistan claims that 18 children dead due to cough syrup was allegedly made by an India firm; India seeks details of Uzbekistan’s investigation into cough syrup issue
- Chinese woman suspected of spying on Dalai Lama detained in the Bihar (east)
- India's opposition Congress party demands white paper on farmers' income
Arts-based program aims to tackle racism nationwide
29/12/202203:55
2022: A busy year for the world's scientists
26/12/202211:29
2022 nudged the inflation genie out of the bottle - what's next?
30/12/202206:15